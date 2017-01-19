“I haven’t heard a roar like that in this room in all the years I’ve been in this building, all the elections, everything,” said Don Jakubowski, Depew village trustee. (See editorial on page four) The packed Villag More...
• 2017 CATHOLIC SCHOOLS WEEK — Until I got to sixth grade, I attended a Catholic school, St. Mary’s, in my hometown. During those first several years of my formal education, I remember vividly Catholic Schools Week. More...
St. Andrew Church in Sloan has opened its consignment shop on the first floor of the school building, 111 Crocker St. The shop features clothes, accessories, housewares, toys and other items. The shop hours are 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tues. and Sat. More...
To more accurately reflect the breadth of its capabilities, Insty-Prints, which has served Cheektowaga-area businesses for 33 years, has changed its company name to Allegra Marketing, Print, Mail and has strengthened its strategic marketing services More...
California Detailing, a Western New York auto detailing company, has opened under new ownership and management at 3538 California Road, according to a release from the company. The well-known business will continue to offer value, options and a More...
BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and Roswell Park Cancer Institute recently announced a three year contractual agreement that ensures Blue- Cross BlueShield’s membership will continue to have uninterrupted access to Roswell Park and the More...
Faced with significant rises in special education, BOCES, and other uncontrollable costs, Cheektowaga-Sloan will join other school districts in pushing state legislators to restore funds to cover a projected $1.2 million dollar gap in next year&rsquo More...
Monday, Jan. 9 • A Parkwood Terrace resident told police unknown “crooks” stole a sewing machine, a stool, three lamps, books and other items from her garage during the course of more than a week. More...
SOBCZAK, Theresa R. (nee Paluszynski), of Cheektowaga, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Mrs. Sobczak is survived by three children, David, Stephen and Paul; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry. More...
Cleveland Hill’s boys basketball team was finally able to make good on its New Year’s resolution of getting back on the winning track in 2017 when it knocked off Lackawanna and Eden last week to improve to 5-1 against ECIC IV competition. More...
Cheektowaga senior Dominick Welch, who is already a standout basketball player in his own right, joined some pretty elite company Friday when he crossed the 2,000-point mark for his career during the second half of the Warriors’ 69-43 victory o More...
fri. 20 Queen City Roller Girls Season — Come watch the Devil Dollies vs. the Alley Kats, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St., on the shore of the Buffalo River, Buffalo; $. www.qcrg.net/tickets fri. More...