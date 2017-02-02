Weekly Feature

February 2, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

1p1.jpg

A night of polka

Kim and Scott Henahan made the trip from Rochester to the Potts Deli and Grille banquet hall on Saturday for the second annual Festival of Buffalo Polka Bands. More...

Resident pleads guilty to impersonating a police officer

A 26-year-old Cheektowaga man is facing prison time after pleading guilty to impersonating a police officer on multiple occasions.   According to a Jan. 25 press release from Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, on Oct. More...

Editorials

The heart of the issue of National Heart Month

Bee Editorial

February is a month synonymous with hearts — candy hearts, heart-shaped valentines and even the hearts beating inside your own bodies. More...

Spindle items

BRYAN JACKSON
Cheektowaga Editor

• SAVE THE DATE — There are several events happening around town and in the area this month that might pique your interest enough to earn a mark on your calendar. More...

Out of the Past

55 Years Ago Feb. 8, 1962   ANOTHER AIRSTRIP? More...

Click here for all stories

Education

News Briefs

• The Cheektowaga Central Board of Education will hold its next regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Pine Hill Education Center, 1635 East Delavan Ave.  More...

Cleve Hill accepting universal pre-kindergarten applications

The Cleveland Hill School District is now accepting universal pre-kindergarten applications for the 2017-18 school year, according to a recent announcement from the district. More...

On the Campus

Domonique Yvonne Ector of Cheektowaga has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Norwich University.  More...

Click here for all stories

Lifestyles

Canalside Buffalo...

home to a multitude of winter activities
by LUCY LOPEZ
Reporter

If you’re looking for something to get rid of those winter blues, there’s something to do pretty much every day of the week down at Canalside. More...

Reinstein center sets cross-country skiing

The Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center will host a beginner cross-country skiing tour at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb 4, at the preserve, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. Ski rentals cost $8 per person or $5 for Friends of Reinstein Woods members. More...

A night of POLKA

The second annual Festival of Buffalo Polka Bands
Photos by Sarah McIlhatten. Purchase color photos at www.BeeNews.com.

Logan Stanczewski, 10, and his brother, Chase, 8, perform for the crowd at Saturday’s Festival of Buffalo Polka Bands. More...

Click here for all stories

Business

Lodge a microcosm of city’s rebirth

by ETHAN POWERS
Clarence Editor

Above the fireplace at the Tewksbury Lodge is a stone engraving that reads, “Enter as a stranger, leave as a friend.” More...

Curbell Plastics recognized for environmental practices

Orchard Park-based Curbell Inc., parent company of Curbell Plastics and Curbell Medical Products, was recently cited by Region 2 of the Environmental Protection Agency as a Sustainable Materials Management Award winner for its performance in environm More...

SCORE Buffalo Niagara, SBA plan seminar

“The Straight Talk: The Series” hosted by the SCORE Buffalo Niagara Chapter and the Small Business Administration will feature a seminar titled “Business Plans II: Elements of a Financial Plan” from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m Wednesday, More...

Click here for all stories

Cheektowaga schools ponder push to change busing laws

by BRYAN JACKSON
Editor

There was an obvious takeaway from Monday’s joint meeting of the Cheektowaga school boards: Soaring transportation costs are an almost-universal constant for the town’s four districts.  More...

WNY students participate in medical debates

by AMY ROBB
Editor

Area students involved in Erie 1 BOCES’ New Visions program participated in medical debates at the beginning of January, first at Buffalo General Hospital and then at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital two days later, according to a press relea More...

Local News

Town soccer coach receives national award

SOMEONE YOU SHOULD KNOW
by NICK KONOTOPSKYJ

U.S. Youth Soccer awards eight individuals throughout the country each year with the title of “Competitive Coach of the Year.” Four women’s coaches and four men’s coaches get selected and honored at the U.S. More...

Canisius opens Mt. Kilimanjaro pilgrimage to public

The Institute for the Global Study of Religion at Canisius College is hosting a pilgrimage to explore religion and nature on the slopes of Mt. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, from July 5 to 15.  More...

Valentines for Veterans program returns to St. Mary’s

by NICK KONOTOPSKYJ
Reporter

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, the Erie County Legislature continues to carry on a holiday tradition.  It’s one that involves elementary school students and giving back to local veterans who have served the country.&n More...

Click here for all stories

Police Blotter

Woman afraid of cats calls cops on stray-feeding resident

Monday, Jan. 23  • A Wagner Avenue resident told police that door-to-door vacuum salespeople were threatening physical violence after the complainant asked to see their solicitation permit. More...

Click here for all stories

Sports

JFK boys bowling earns season’s first win

JASON NADOLINSKI
Sports Reporter

John F. Kennedy’s boys bowling team used a complete game from its entire squad on Jan. 24 to pull out a 4-3 victory over Holland, its first win of the season.  More...

Titans’ spring hoops tryouts slated

The Buffalo Titans Basketball program will hold tryouts for its spring travel teams on Sundays Feb. 19 and 26. More...

NOTHING BUT NET

Cleveland Hill’s Jayla James concentrates on the rim while hoisting a successful three-point shot during the Lady Eagles’ 47-40 loss at Tonawanda Thursday. James finished the game with 15 points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist. More...

Click here for all stories

Entertainment

Workshops/Classes

thurs. 2   Oil Painting with Skylar Borgstrom — 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Buffalo Arts StudioX25, Tri-Main Building, 2495 Main St., Buffalo; $200. 833-4450, www.buffaloartsstudio.org  More...

Family Activities

thurs. 2   Toddler Time — Stories, songs, movement and activities for children 2 to 5 years old, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Tonawanda; Free - registration required. 332-4375  More...

Special Events

thurs. 2   Lumagination — A captivating and interactive exhibit that will transform the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens with light, sound and imagination, Thursday, Feb. 2, through Saturday, Feb. More...

Click here for all stories
Front Page RSS feed