Volunteers from Resurrection Life Food Pantry gathered last week to complete the typical twice-a-month mobile food pantry deliveries, but this particular delivery took on extra meaning with Christmas just days away. More...
The next Cleveland Hill Union Free School District Board of Education meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the Community Room at Cleveland Hill High School, 105 Mapleview Road. For more information, visit clevehill. wnyric.org. More...
SUNY Empire State College will hold public information sessions about its associate and bachelor’s degree programs at its Niagara Frontier Center, Appletree Business Park, 2875 Union Road, Suite 34, in Cheektowaga at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. More...
Excerpts from police calls are a regular feature in all nine Bee Group newspapers. Some of the more unusual reports from 2016 are reprinted here. Each is an actual listing from a local town or village police blotter. More...
The last few weeks of December are referred to by many as the “season of giving.” Sloan AMVETS Post 4572 was certainly in the giving mood last Thursday as it contributed $1,000 to the Women Veterans Program, which is part of the Ve More...
The Cheektowaga Town Board tabled a resolution last week seeking to change meeting times for the board in 2017. As such, the Town Board has set a temporary schedule for the beginning part of January. More...
The year that was provided plenty of ups and downs in Cheektowaga, and it left a lot on the plate for 2017, too. Here is a look at some of the most important, talked about and memorable stories from 2016. Creek cleanup funded More...
There are some simple steps an individual can take right now, before the end of the year, that can make a big dent in the tax burden, according to Barbara Weltman, J.K. Lasser’s spokesperson. J.K. More...
Erie Community College, its One-Stop Career Center and the New York State Department of Labor will host regional employers and job seekers as part of its Job and Career Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. More...