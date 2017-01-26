Weekly Feature

January 26, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

1p1.jpg

Cheektowaga resident receives U.S., French honors for World War II service

by BRYAN JACKSON
Editor
It was a long wait for one Cheektowaga resident to receive proper recognition for a sacrifice paid seven and a half decades ago, but that delay ended last week.  (See editorial on page four)  More...

Editorials

World War II recognitions salute overlooked heroes

Bee Editorial

Of the 16 million American soldiers who served in World War II, only 620,000 are still alive, according to 2016 U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs data compiled by The National WWII Museum.  That’s 3.9 percent.  More...

Spindle items

BRYAN JACKSON
Cheektowaga Editor

• HEALTH CONSCIOUS — As our bodies age, it’s hard to keep track of doctor’s appointments, much less what we could be doing to avoid health issues down the road.  More...

Out of the Past

55 Years Ago Feb. 1, 1962   HAPPY HUNGER GAMES? — The Cheektowaga Adult Advisory Committees worried about whether a location for the new town library could be picked without pitting one part of town against the others.  More...

Click here for all stories

Obituaries

Death Notice

BRYANT, Mary Ann, of Cheektowaga, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Ms. Bryant is survived by two children, Alice and Elizabeth; their father, Dale Demyanick; and four grandchildren. The family will be present from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. More...

Click here for all stories

Sports

Welch’s 44 helps Central edge Maryvale

Boys basketball
JASON NADOLINSKI
Sports Reporter

Cheektowaga’s and Maryvale’s boys basketball teams didn’t disappoint when they finally met Thursday for the first time this season, as both squads fought tooth and nail for every second of a contest in which the Warriors ultimately More...

Lady Eagle cagers post ‘Winning’ effort in tourney

Cleveland Hill tops Mt. Mercy in Waste Management final

It would’ve been understandable if Cleveland Hill’s girls basketball team came out flat for Saturday’s championship game against Mount Mercy in the annual Pioneer Waste Management Tournament, considering it was not only its third co More...

Cleve Hill boys bowling team drops pair of close matches

Cleveland Hill’s boys bowling team dropped a pair of contests that could’ve just as easily gone in its favor, but that’s not stopping the Eagles and coach Dan Mc- Ness from still aspiring to finish with the .500 record that guarante More...

Click here for all stories

Entertainment

Family Activities

thurs. 26   More...

Theatre

thurs. 26   More...

Special Events

thurs. 26   Lumagination — A captivating and interactive exhibit that will transform the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens with light, sound and imagination, Thursday, Jan. 26-28, Feb. More...

Click here for all stories

Business

Pickleball fanatics share their love of the sport

by AMY ROBB
Lancaster/Depew Editor

If you take a pinch of tennis, a smidge of racquetball and a dash of badminton, you’ll eventually end up with pickleball.  The sport is making a comeback in Western New York because of its popularity with seniors and year-round versatility More...

Mount Calvary Cemetery Group honors employees

Mount Calvary Cemetery Group recently presented its 2016 Employee Awards. More...

BN Partnership to hold Jan. 26 open house

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership will hold an open house from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at 257 W. Genesee St., Suite 600, Buffalo. More...

Click here for all stories

Supervisor preaches sustainable solutions in State of the Town address

by BRYAN JACKSON
Editor

On the heels of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s State of the State addresses earlier this month, Supervisor Diane Benczkowski brought the focus to the local level during her second State of the Town last week at the Millennium Hotel Buffalo. More...

Olympian shares keys to glory at Cleveland Hill swim clinic

by ALAN RIZZO
Reporter

For three-time Olympic gold medalist Josh Davis, success in swimming and in life is founded on two things: love and gratitude. More...

Local News

Town approves new Losson Road church

by BRYAN JACKSON
Editor

Assembling for the first time since moving work sessions to before regular meetings, the Cheektowaga Town Council on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to a new church on Losson Road.  More...

News Brief

Bases Loaded Sports Collectibles will host representatives from Beckett Grading Services and Beckett Authentication Services from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the store, 794 French Road.  More...

News Brief

South Line Fire District No. 10 will hold 2017 regular meetings at 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month in the firehouse boardroom, 1049 French Road. In the event of a first Monday holiday, the meeting will be held at 7 p.m. the following Monday. More...

Click here for all stories

Police Blotter

Police can’t find dancing launderers

Monday, Jan. 16  • A Meadowbrook Parkway caller reported unusual noises coming from outside the residence. The noise had been reported before and was possibly an electrical problem. More...

Click here for all stories

Bee Heard

Bee Heard

.Why did the supervisor replace the chairman of the Veterans Affairs Committee, a man who has overseen the committee for nine years? More...

Click here for all stories

Education

Cleve Hill students leave Tech Wars with victories

by LUCY LOPEZ
Reporter

Students at Cleveland Hill High School are no strangers to the Niagara County Community College Tech Wars competition. The school came in second behind Grand Island, beating Orchard Park, which came in third. More...

REMOVE AND REPLACE

Workers swap old seats in the John F. Kennedy High School auditorium, left, for new ones, bottom, one of several updates to that space that officials expect will be complete in a few weeks. More...

Primary, intermediate schools aim for parent involvement at Maryvale

by BRYAN JACKSON
Editor

Monday’s Maryvale Board of Education meeting saw representatives from the Primary and Intermediate schools share programs designed to boost parent involvement and volunteerism in the buildings, both continuing goals throughout the district.&nbs More...

Click here for all stories

Lifestyles

Blizzard of ’77

40 years after, strength of WNY community remains strong
ALAN RIZZO
Reporter

Out of all the things he knows about the Blizzard of ’77, East Aurora native and blizzard survivor Timothy Kneeland counts community solidarity among the most significant. More...

Zonta to hold team trivia night

The Zonta Cheektowaga-Lancaster Foundation is sponsoring a team trivia night at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Cheektowaga Senior Center, 3349 Broadway. Teams can be between six and eight members, cost is $20 per person. Register by Tuesday, Feb 1. More...

SOUTH LINE INSTALLATION

The South Line Fire Company Saturday installed officers for 2017 at the South Line Fire Hall, 1049 French Road in Cheektowaga. More than two hundred guests were present to witness the installation Installed. More...

Click here for all stories
Front Page RSS feed