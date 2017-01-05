Weekly Feature

January 5, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

1p1.jpg

Ringing in 2017

Cheektowaga residents celebrate the new year with a balloon drop during the town's New Year's Eve Bash on Saturday at the ice rink of the Kenneth J. Meyers Cheektowaga Recreation Center. More...

Town considers merger of Planning Board, environmental committee

by BRYAN JACKSON
Editor

There might be fewer layers of regulation for developers looking to start projects in the town, if a plan discussed at Tuesday’s Cheektowaga Town Board work session pans out.  More...

Editorials

Consider blood donations as new year begins

Bee Editorial

The new year is finally upon us, and no doubt there are many people who are either brainstorming for a resolution or tweaking their resolution ideas for the upcoming months. More...

Spindle items

BRYAN JACKSON
Cheektowaga Editor

• SAVE THE DATE — Wintertime in Cheektowaga is officially in full swing, since we’ve had our first couple of doses of snow for the year. More...

Out of the Past

55 Years Ago Jan. 11, 1962 CLEVE HILL LEADS ANNOUNCED — Marcia Giambroni was slated to star as Sally Adams, and Donald Brickel as Kenneth the diplomat, in the Cleveland Hill High School production of “Call Me Madame.” More...

Click here for all stories

Bee Heard

Bee Heard

.We are weeks away from potentially losing our beloved village, and the best the mayor can do is write an article stating we should be politically correct and and say “Happy Holidays.” The only person I see in the news fighting for this v More...

Click here for all stories

Sports

Central boys hoops wins Depew tourney

Welch posts triple-double tourney’s title game

Cheektowaga’s boys basketball team answered the challenge of playing three times in five days before Christmas by topping St. Mary’s, 67-50, in the championship game of the Depew Holiday Showcase on Dec. 23. More...

Flyer cagers defend title at own annual Holiday tournament

by JASON NADOLINSKI
Reporter

Tahron Goudelock’s defensive effort on Jake Genzel after Hamburg cut Maryvale’s lead down to one point in the fourth quarter played a significant factor in allowing the Flyers to defend their title via their 61-51 triumph in the champions More...

Cleve Hill’s Turley nets 1,000th career point in girls hoops’ loss

Sydney Turley prevented the Cleveland Hill girls basketball team’s 51-46 loss to Holland on Dec. 22 from being a complete downer by becoming the first Lady Eagle to score 1,000 points for her career in nearly a quarter century.  More...

Click here for all stories

Entertainment

Special Events

fri. 6-sun. 8   Massive LAN — Gamers, play nonstop for the entire weekend, opens Friday, Jan. 6, with continuous play through Sunday, Jan. More...

Walking Tours

sat. 7   More...

Family Activities

thurs. 5   More...

Click here for all stories

Development projects to continue throughout Cheektowaga in 2017

by BRYAN JACKSON
Editor

Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski is focusing on continuing development and cost-cutting initiatives in the upcoming year, now that a busy 2016 agenda is in the rearview mirror.  More...

Fischer set to retire from youth and rec post

by BRYAN JACKSON
Editor

Ellen Fischer will have served as executive director of Cheektowaga’s Department of Youth and Recreation Services for about eight and a half years, but her total time with the department spans more than a quarter-century. More...

Local News

Photo

Cheektowaga resident Candace Kresin, team mom for the North Cheektowaga Amateur Athletic Association JV Titans football team, stands with players and coaches after a championship win last year. More...

Depew student donates 100 canned goods

SOMEONE YOU SHOULD KNOW
by NICK KONOTOPSKYJ

For the second consecutive year, Depew High School hosted the “Stuff the Bus” event just outside the Transit Road school. The event, which was held over a 12-hour period on Dec. More...

Musicians unite to represent region in upcoming Memphis blues competition

by KEATON T. DEPRIEST
Amherst Associate Editor

After befriending each other last year, two area musicians are poised to represent Western New York at the International Blues Challenge, set for Jan. 31 through Feb. More...

Click here for all stories

Police Blotter

Man arrested after ‘acting a fool’

Monday, Dec. 26  • A “very pushy” man was asking to see residents’ utility bills at a Garden Village Drive apartment. Police followed up with residents but were unable to locate the man.  More...

Click here for all stories

Obituaries

Death Notices

FRANK, Norman F., of Cheektowaga, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Mr. Frank is survived by one child, Jeffrey; two grandchildren; and one sibling, Hildegarde. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol. Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. More...

Click here for all stories

Lifestyles

It Happened to Alexa Foundation

New leadership strengthens focus on women’s issues, assault victims
by LUCY LOPEZ
Reporter

Kate Fowler describes herself as a “diehard feminist.” She focused her doctorate on women’s issues, so it is no surprise she is excited to take on her new role as the executive director of the It Happened to Alexa Foundation.  More...

College to hold information sessions

SUNY Empire State College will hold public information sessions about its associate and bachelor’s degree programs at its Niagara Frontier Center, Appletree Business Park, 2875 Union Road, Suite 34, in Cheektowaga at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. More...

Library News

The following events are all scheduled at the Anna M. Reinstein Memorial Library, 2580 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga. For more information on any event, call 892-8089.  Y.E.S. winter crafts   More...

Click here for all stories

Business

Gas prices start 2017 on the rise, says AAA

Gas prices are on the rise as we kick off a new year. The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is now $2.34 per gallon, up five cents from last week and up 35 cents from one year ago. More...

Shick promoted at Food Bank of WNY

Catherine Shick, previously the public and community relations coordinator for the Food Bank of Western New York, has been promoted to public and community relations manager. More...

Resident honored by McGuire Group

Charlene Damato of Cheektowaga is celebrating her five-year employment anniversary with The McGuire Group, operator of five local health care facilities.  As a licensed practical nurse, Damato is responsible for providing direct patient care for More...

Click here for all stories
Front Page RSS feed