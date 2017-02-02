A 26-year-old Cheektowaga man is facing prison time after pleading guilty to impersonating a police officer on multiple occasions. According to a Jan. 25 press release from Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, on Oct. More...
The Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center will host a beginner cross-country skiing tour at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb 4, at the preserve, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. Ski rentals cost $8 per person or $5 for Friends of Reinstein Woods members. More...
Orchard Park-based Curbell Inc., parent company of Curbell Plastics and Curbell Medical Products, was recently cited by Region 2 of the Environmental Protection Agency as a Sustainable Materials Management Award winner for its performance in environm More...
“The Straight Talk: The Series” hosted by the SCORE Buffalo Niagara Chapter and the Small Business Administration will feature a seminar titled “Business Plans II: Elements of a Financial Plan” from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m Wednesday, More...
Area students involved in Erie 1 BOCES’ New Visions program participated in medical debates at the beginning of January, first at Buffalo General Hospital and then at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital two days later, according to a press relea More...
U.S. Youth Soccer awards eight individuals throughout the country each year with the title of “Competitive Coach of the Year.” Four women’s coaches and four men’s coaches get selected and honored at the U.S. More...
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, the Erie County Legislature continues to carry on a holiday tradition. It’s one that involves elementary school students and giving back to local veterans who have served the country.&n More...
Cleveland Hill’s Jayla James concentrates on the rim while hoisting a successful three-point shot during the Lady Eagles’ 47-40 loss at Tonawanda Thursday. James finished the game with 15 points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist. More...
thurs. 2 Toddler Time — Stories, songs, movement and activities for children 2 to 5 years old, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Tonawanda; Free - registration required. 332-4375 More...
thurs. 2 Lumagination — A captivating and interactive exhibit that will transform the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens with light, sound and imagination, Thursday, Feb. 2, through Saturday, Feb. More...