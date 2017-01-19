Weekly Feature

January 19, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

1p1.jpg

Landslide

Depew voters choose to remain a village
by AMY ROBB
Lancaster/Depew Editor
“I haven’t heard a roar like that in this room in all the years I’ve been in this building, all the elections, everything,” said Don Jakubowski, Depew village trustee.  (See editorial on page four)  The packed Villag More...

Editorials

Through the ringer: What’s next for Depew?

Bee Editorial

It’s hard to deny that Depew residents love their village. More...

Spindle items

BRYAN JACKSON
Cheektowaga Editor

• 2017 CATHOLIC SCHOOLS WEEK — Until I got to sixth grade, I attended a Catholic school, St. Mary’s, in my hometown. During those first several years of my formal education,   I remember vividly Catholic Schools Week.  More...

Out of the Past

55 Years Ago Jan. 25, 1962   STRIKE — Linda Odozynski of Curtiss Street, Sloan, earned her second victory on the local television “Pinbusters Bowling Tournament.”  More...

Click here for all stories

Education

News Briefs

• The Cheektowaga Central Board of Education will hold its next regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Pine Hill Education Center, 1635 East Delavan Ave.  More...

Mary Queen of Angels offers tours during Catholic Schools Week

Mary Queen of Angels Regional Catholic School will hold open house opportunities during school hours throughout Catholic Schools Week, which runs Saturday, Jan. 28, through Friday, Feb. 3.  More...

Eighth-graders to gain career insight through tech day

by JENNIFER WATERS
West Seneca Editor

Nearly 1,700 eighth-grade students from across Western New York will learn about 25 different career paths from high school students embarking on their own careers.  More...

Click here for all stories

Lifestyles

‘Great Directions’

The New Direction Band releases third polka CD
LUCY LOPEZ
Reporter

Four musicians left their former band in efforts to take their music in a new direction. This was six years ago. More...

Consignment shop open in Sloan

St. Andrew Church in Sloan has opened its consignment shop on the first floor of the school building, 111 Crocker St. The shop features clothes, accessories, housewares, toys and other items. The shop hours are 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tues. and Sat. More...

Bee Senior News

All events, except where indicated, are held at the Cheektowaga Senior Center, 3349 Broadway. More...

Click here for all stories

Business

Insty-Prints rebrands as Allegra Marketing

To more accurately reflect the breadth of its capabilities, Insty-Prints, which has served Cheektowaga-area businesses for 33 years, has changed its company name to Allegra Marketing, Print, Mail and has strengthened its strategic marketing services More...

California Detailing opens new location in Orchard Park

California Detailing, a Western New York auto detailing company, has opened under new ownership and management at 3538 California Road, according to a release from the company.  The well-known business will continue to offer value, options and a More...

BlueCross BlueShield of WNY, Roswell Park reach three year agreement

BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and Roswell Park Cancer Institute recently announced a three year contractual agreement that ensures Blue- Cross BlueShield’s membership will continue to have uninterrupted access to Roswell Park and the More...

Click here for all stories

Gillibrand rolls out scam protection act at Cheektowaga Senior Center

by BRYAN JACKSON
Editor

New York’s seniors will have new tools to fend off potential financial scams and abuse, if U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s newly proposed legislation makes its way through Congress.  More...

Cheektowaga-Sloan to press legislators for funds in face of budget spikes

by ALAN RIZZO
Reporter

Faced with significant rises in special education, BOCES, and other uncontrollable costs, Cheektowaga-Sloan will join other school districts in pushing state legislators to restore funds to cover a projected $1.2 million dollar gap in next year&rsquo More...

Local News

Central senior using VR to help hospitalized students

SOMEONE YOU SHOULD KNOW
by Alan Rizzo

In the words of instructor Tom Isula, Erie 1 BOCES electronics and computer technology student Thomas Maran is his “go-to guy” when it comes to virtual reality tech.  More...

News Brief

The Maryvale Union Free School District will hold its next regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 in the Samuel R. Bennett Building, 1050 Maryvale Drive. More...

Legislature revises County Charter, limits salary increase eligibility

by JENNIFER WATERS
West Seneca Editor

The Erie County Legislature approved revisions to the Erie County Charter at the first session of the new year. More...

Click here for all stories

Police Blotter

Coralwood resident gets cryptic lunch note

Monday, Jan. 9  • A Parkwood Terrace resident told police unknown “crooks” stole a sewing machine, a stool, three lamps, books and other items from her garage during the course of more than a week. More...

Click here for all stories

Obituaries

Death Notice

SOBCZAK, Theresa R. (nee Paluszynski), of Cheektowaga, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Mrs. Sobczak is survived by three children, David, Stephen and Paul; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry. More...

Click here for all stories

Sports

Eagle cagers win pair, move to 5-1 in ECIC IV

Cleveland Hill’s boys basketball team was finally able to make good on its New Year’s resolution of getting back on the winning track in 2017 when it knocked off Lackawanna and Eden last week to improve to 5-1 against ECIC IV competition. More...

Welch tops 2,000 career points to help Central boys hoops team top Lake Shore

Cheektowaga senior Dominick Welch, who is already a standout basketball player in his own right, joined some pretty elite company Friday when he crossed the 2,000-point mark for his career during the second half of the Warriors’ 69-43 victory o More...

Calandra earns 100th victory for Cleve Hill/Depew wrestling

Cleveland Hill/Depew’s wrestling team has seen many highs during the first half of the season, including tournament championships and wrestlers surpassing the 100-win mark for their career.  More...

Click here for all stories

Entertainment

Family Activities

thurs. 19   More...

Special Events

fri. 20   Queen City Roller Girls Season — Come watch the Devil Dollies vs. the Alley Kats, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St., on the shore of the Buffalo River, Buffalo; $. www.qcrg.net/tickets  fri. More...

Theatre

fri. 20-sun. 22   More...

Click here for all stories
Front Page RSS feed