Residents and elected officials had their final say on the prospect of dissolution at Monday night’s Depew Village Board meeting, the last opportunity to conduct official business before the vote on Tuesday, Jan. More...
• CALLING ALL COLLECTORS — It is probably not much of a stretch to assume all of us collect something. Maybe it’s something with monetary value like vintage baseball cards or something with personal value like bottle caps. More...
55 Years Ago Jan. 18, 1962 NEW LIBRARY POSSIBLE — A meeting of town and school officials, developers and residents interested in erecting another library building in Cheektowaga was scheduled for Jan. 28, to be chaired by Dr. More...
.I have been researching answers regarding the dissolution of Depew and have come up empty no matter where I turn. That leads me to believe that the best thing to do is to vote yes to dissolve. More...
Though it hasn’t tasted victory quite yet this season, Maryvale’s girls basketball team is getting reinforcements to start 2017 with a fresh approach in its bid to break the goose egg currently residing in the win column. More...
Results for the first season of the new Reddy Bikeshare program in the City of Buffalo are now available. According to Jennifer White, marketing and communications executive for Reddy Bikeshare, the program officially launched July 21 with 200 More...
The Cheektowaga Town Council voted Tuesday night to change its meeting dates to the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, as well as to hold the work sessions on the same nights, preceding the regular meeting. However, the validity of that More...
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, in partnership with Friends of Reinstein Woods, invites the public to celebrate Winter Wonderland in the Woods from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. More...
I am writing to remind Village of Depew residents about the importance of our first responders and the impact they have on our community. Remember “Snowvember”? Depew residents found themselves under 7 feet of snow. More...