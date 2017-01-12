Weekly Feature

Tensions rise at last meeting prior to dissolution vote

by AMY ROBB
Lancaster/Depew Editor
Residents and elected officials had their final say on the prospect of dissolution at Monday night’s Depew Village Board meeting, the last opportunity to conduct official business before the vote on Tuesday, Jan. More...

Editorials

Depew: The Bee recommends voting ‘no’

Bee Editorial

People fear what they don’t understand. Unknowns in any situation set off anxiety, and when even those in positions of power aren’t sure of an outcome, fear leads to frustration and backlash.  More...

Spindle items

BRYAN JACKSON
Cheektowaga Editor

• CALLING ALL COLLECTORS — It is probably not much of a stretch to assume all of us collect something.  Maybe it’s something with monetary value like vintage baseball cards or something with personal value like bottle caps. More...

Out of the Past

55 Years Ago Jan. 18, 1962   NEW LIBRARY POSSIBLE — A meeting of town and school officials, developers and residents interested in erecting another library building in Cheektowaga was scheduled for Jan. 28, to be chaired by Dr. More...

Police Blotter

Man calls cops on scrap-collecting contractor

Monday, Jan. 2  • A customer who was not happy because his credit card would not work “trashed” a Kensington Avenue business before leaving. However, the man later returned and apologized. More...

Bee Heard

.I have been researching answers regarding the dissolution of Depew and have come up empty no matter where I turn. That leads me to believe that the best thing to do is to vote yes to dissolve. More...

Obituaries

Death Notices

MORENO, Henrietta D. “Dottie” (nee Furhmann), of Cheektowaga, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Mrs. More...

Sports

Team effort propels JFK girls hoops to victory

John F. Kennedy’s girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak Monday when it defeated Eden, 38-32, thanks to one of the Lady Bears’ best overall team efforts of the season. More...

Maryvale girls basketball gets healthier, continues quest for year’s first win

by JASON NADOLINSKI
Reporter

Though it hasn’t tasted victory quite yet this season, Maryvale’s girls basketball team is getting reinforcements to start 2017 with a fresh approach in its bid to break the goose egg currently residing in the win column. More...

Maryvale boys bowling starts 2017 with win over Wildcats

Maryvale’s boys bowling team picked up just its third win of the season in as many matches Jan. 3 when it took down Depew, 5-2, to remain undefeated.   More...

Business

Lake Shore Savings Bank creates Millennial Advisory Board

Lake Shore Savings Bank, headquartered in Dunkirk, is launching a Millennial Advisory Board to help connect with younger customers and potential customers, according to a recent press release.  More...

Bikeshare promotes a healthy WNY

Results for the first season of the new Reddy Bikeshare program in the City of Buffalo are now available.  According to Jennifer White, marketing and communications executive for Reddy Bikeshare, the program officially launched July 21 with 200 More...

Social media workshop slated to help parents

EPIC — Every Person Influences Children Inc. — will conduct a Social and Internet Safety Workshop at Niagara Falls High School, 4455 Porter Road, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. More...

Town vote on rescheduling meeting dates questioned

by BRYAN JACKSON
Editor

The Cheektowaga Town Council voted Tuesday night to change its meeting dates to the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, as well as to hold the work sessions on the same nights, preceding the regular meeting.  However, the validity of that More...

That’s my jam

Cheektowaga’s Dominick Welch elevates for a one-handed slam that resulted in two of his team-high 15 points during the Warriors’ 60-39 loss at league foe East Aurora on Friday.   More...

Local News

Reinstein Woods set for Winter Wonderland

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, in partnership with Friends of Reinstein Woods, invites the public to celebrate Winter Wonderland in the Woods from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. More...

Higgins announces application dates for fire grants

Congressman Brian Higgins announced the application window for grants provided through the U.S. More...

Governor seeks to further regional investments

State of the State
by KEATON T. DEPRIEST
Amherst Associate Editor

Speaking before more than 1,500 Western New Yorkers on Monday, Gov. More...

Letters to the Editor

Think about first responders before dissolution vote

I am writing to remind Village of Depew residents about the importance of our first responders and the impact they have on our community.  Remember “Snowvember”? Depew residents found themselves under 7 feet of snow. More...

Dissolution makes sense

For the past six years, Depew elected officials have repeatedly said no to studying dissolution. More...

Losing Depew could mean a lost identity

As Depew faces a dissolution vote Jan. 17, I think of all that might be lost.  More...

Education

News Briefs

• The Maryvale Union Free School District will hold its next regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 in the Samuel R. More...

Lifestyles

Ski to be me

Programs offered to third- and fourth-graders
NICHOLAS KONOTOPSKYJ
Reporter

Snow, snow and more snow. Welcome to a normal winter in Western New York. More...

Holistic Alliance hosts astrology outlook

The Holistic Alliance of Western New York will host astrologer Cassandra Joan Butler at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. in the St. Joseph’s Hospital Community Room, 2605 Harlem Rd. More...

Library News

The following events are all scheduled at the Anna M. Reinstein Memorial Library, 2580 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga. For more information on any event, call 892-8089.   Y.E.S. Valentine’s Day crafts  More...

