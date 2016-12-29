Weekly Feature

The perfect gift

Tamari Stroud points to a potential gift as her mom and Sgt. More...

Resurrection Life volunteers complete holiday food deliveries

by BRYAN JACKSON
Editor

Volunteers from Resurrection Life Food Pantry gathered last week to complete the typical twice-a-month mobile food pantry deliveries, but this particular delivery took on extra meaning with Christmas just days away. More...

Editorials

Ending the year on a low note, hope for 2017

Bee Editorial

It goes without saying — 2016 was a pretty rough year. There wasn’t a lot of positivity to come out of it, but what exactly made the year so bad? More...

Spindle items

BRYAN JACKSON
Cheektowaga Editor

• HAPPY NEW YEAR — Well, 2016 is almost in the books, and it is time for the period of personal and collective reflection that generally comes with the end of each year.  More...

Out of the Past

55 Years Ago Jan. 4, 1962 More...

Education

Project Achieve impacts student success at Cleve Hill

by LUCY LOPEZ
Reporter

A recap of Project Achieve, an initiative to implement more professional development and programs for students, was presented to the Cleveland Hill School Board meeting on Dec. More...

News Briefs

• The Maryvale Union Free School District will hold its next regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 in the Samuel R. More...

News Brief

The next Cleveland Hill Union Free School District Board of Education meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the Community Room at Cleveland Hill High School, 105 Mapleview Road. For more information, visit clevehill. wnyric.org.   More...

Lifestyles

New campaign against depression and drug abuse urges students to ‘Just Tell One’

by ALAN RIZZO
Reporter

Ten years. More...

College to hold sessions

SUNY Empire State College will hold public information sessions about its associate and bachelor’s degree programs at its Niagara Frontier Center, Appletree Business Park, 2875 Union Road, Suite 34, in Cheektowaga at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. More...

Best of the Blotter

Excerpts from police calls are a regular feature in all nine Bee Group newspapers. Some of the more unusual reports from 2016 are reprinted here. Each is an actual listing from a local town or village police blotter. More...

Cheektowaga woman a finalist for Team Mom of the Year

by ALAN RIZZO
Reporter

When she received the email that she was one of 10 finalists for USA Football’s 2016 Team Mom of the Year Award, Cheektowaga resident Candace Kresin couldn’t believe it. More...

AMVETS Post gives $1,000 donation to the Women Veterans Program

by NICK KONOTOPSKYJ
Reporter

The last few weeks of December are referred to by many as the “season of giving.”  Sloan AMVETS Post 4572 was certainly in the giving mood last Thursday as it contributed $1,000 to the Women Veterans Program, which is part of the Ve More...

Local News

Town Board sets early year schedule

The Cheektowaga Town Board tabled a resolution last week seeking to change meeting times for the board in 2017. As such, the Town Board has set a temporary schedule for the beginning part of January.  More...

Elections, sewers and Tim Hortons highlight top stories of 2016

by BRYAN JACKSON
Editor

The year that was provided plenty of ups and downs in Cheektowaga, and it left a lot on the plate for 2017, too.  Here is a look at some of the most important, talked about and memorable stories from 2016.  Creek cleanup funded   More...

Investigators nab record numbers during underage drinking initiative throughout 2016

Gov. Andrew M. More...

Police Blotter

Gum rack bears brunt of customer outburst

Monday, Dec. 19  • The tires of three government vehicles were slashed while they were parked in an Airborne Parkway lot. A police report was filed.  More...

Sports

Records fall across sports, genders to highlight 2016

The Year in Sports
JASON NADOLINSKI
Sports Reporter

2016 was the year for records to fall in Cheektowaga.  More...

JFK boys basketball records road wins, ends losing skid

JFK’s boys varsity basketball team finally got into the win column this season as they ended a three-game losing streak with road victories over Alden 74-60, on Dec. More...

SCOREBOARD

Cheektowaga  Boys basketball: def. Starpoint 65-37, def. Depew 60-20, def. St. Mary’s of Lancaster 67-50  Wrestling: def. Lackawanna 51-30  Cleveland Hill   More...

Entertainment

HOLIDAY

sat. 31   More...

Art

ongoing  now-Dec. 30   Starlight Studio Artists — On display through Friday, Dec. 30, at the Starlight Studio & Gallery, 340 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. 842-1525, www.starlight studio.org  now-Dec. 31   More...

Comedy

thurs. 29 & fri. 30   Best known from “Opie & Anthony” and NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” Rich Vos will entertain at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. More...

Business

Ken Swedene carries out his childhood dream, ‘Ken’s Barber Shop’

by NICK KONOTOPSKYJ
Reporter

“What do you want to be when you grow up?” It’s a question that most people get asked at some point in their childhood, and it is something that you either know for sure or you don’t.  More...

Ten tax-relief tips to take advantage of by Dec. 31

There are some simple steps an individual can take right now, before the end of the year, that can make a big dent in the tax burden, according to Barbara Weltman, J.K. Lasser’s spokesperson.  J.K. More...

Career, job fair scheduled for Jan. 4 at ECC

Erie Community College, its One-Stop Career Center and the New York State Department of Labor will host regional employers and job seekers as part of its Job and Career Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. More...

