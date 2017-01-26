Of the 16 million American soldiers who served in World War II, only 620,000 are still alive, according to 2016 U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs data compiled by The National WWII Museum. That’s 3.9 percent. More...
55 Years Ago Feb. 1, 1962 HAPPY HUNGER GAMES? — The Cheektowaga Adult Advisory Committees worried about whether a location for the new town library could be picked without pitting one part of town against the others. More...
BRYANT, Mary Ann, of Cheektowaga, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Ms. Bryant is survived by two children, Alice and Elizabeth; their father, Dale Demyanick; and four grandchildren. The family will be present from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. More...
Cheektowaga’s and Maryvale’s boys basketball teams didn’t disappoint when they finally met Thursday for the first time this season, as both squads fought tooth and nail for every second of a contest in which the Warriors ultimately More...
Cleveland Hill tops Mt. Mercy in Waste Management final
It would’ve been understandable if Cleveland Hill’s girls basketball team came out flat for Saturday’s championship game against Mount Mercy in the annual Pioneer Waste Management Tournament, considering it was not only its third co More...
Cleveland Hill’s boys bowling team dropped a pair of contests that could’ve just as easily gone in its favor, but that’s not stopping the Eagles and coach Dan Mc- Ness from still aspiring to finish with the .500 record that guarante More...
If you take a pinch of tennis, a smidge of racquetball and a dash of badminton, you’ll eventually end up with pickleball. The sport is making a comeback in Western New York because of its popularity with seniors and year-round versatility More...
On the heels of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s State of the State addresses earlier this month, Supervisor Diane Benczkowski brought the focus to the local level during her second State of the Town last week at the Millennium Hotel Buffalo. More...
Bases Loaded Sports Collectibles will host representatives from Beckett Grading Services and Beckett Authentication Services from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the store, 794 French Road. More...
South Line Fire District No. 10 will hold 2017 regular meetings at 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month in the firehouse boardroom, 1049 French Road. In the event of a first Monday holiday, the meeting will be held at 7 p.m. the following Monday. More...
Students at Cleveland Hill High School are no strangers to the Niagara County Community College Tech Wars competition. The school came in second behind Grand Island, beating Orchard Park, which came in third. More...
Monday’s Maryvale Board of Education meeting saw representatives from the Primary and Intermediate schools share programs designed to boost parent involvement and volunteerism in the buildings, both continuing goals throughout the district.&nbs More...
The Zonta Cheektowaga-Lancaster Foundation is sponsoring a team trivia night at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Cheektowaga Senior Center, 3349 Broadway. Teams can be between six and eight members, cost is $20 per person. Register by Tuesday, Feb 1. More...
The South Line Fire Company Saturday installed officers for 2017 at the South Line Fire Hall, 1049 French Road in Cheektowaga. More than two hundred guests were present to witness the installation Installed. More...